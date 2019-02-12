Zulgad: Wild might find it difficult to get much in return for struggling Staal

ST. PAUL — Wild general manager Paul Fenton has a real problem and it has nothing to do with the fact his team blew a two-goal lead on Tuesday night in a 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center. It also isn’t the fact the Wild have lost six of seven or appear intent on falling out of the wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Nope.

Fenton’s biggest problem is that veteran center Eric Staal is playing so poorly that getting anything of value for him before the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline is becoming more difficult by the day. On Friday, we provided a trade blue print in which Fenton could and should move Staal, winger Jason Zucker and veteran center Eric Fehr by the deadline.

The Wild simply aren’t that good of team and with veteran center Mikko Koivu and dynamic defenseman Matt Dumba both out long-term with injuries, trying to make the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season just to get bounced early makes little sense.

The best thing Fenton can do is obtain draft picks and prospects to put with guys like wingers Luke Kunin (two goals on Tuesday) and Jordan Greenway and improving center Joel Eriksson Ek.

Staal should be an ideal piece to ship to a contender and there was a time when it looked as if the 34-year-old could get a nice return. Staal scored 42 goals in 2017-18 — his most since he had 45 in his second NHL season with Carolina in 2005-06 — and is making $3.5 million in the last season of a three-year deal he signed in 2016.

A year ago, Staal made that contract look like a bargain. Now, Fenton has to be wondering what he can get for the 15-year veteran? Staal has not registered a point in six games and looks like he has little left in the tank. It’s either that or he’s playing with an undisclosed injury and since nobody has mentioned that the assumption has to be that age is catching up with him.

“I’m concerned,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Flyers rallied for two third-period goals to beat Minnesota. “He played a lot of minutes today, and maybe he got fatigued, but we only had 10 forwards for an awful lot of the game. There’s no doubt we need Eric to produce on our team, like we need Zach (Parise) to produce. Our better players have got to step up.”

Parise, as he has done much of this season, did produce. He scored the Wild’s first goal of the game, his team-leading 23rd of the season, and played 24 minutes, 12 seconds as Minnesota played much of the evening without forwards Victor Rask and Matt Hendricks, who departed because of injuries. Staal logged 22:28 of ice time in 25 shifts and was a minus-1 with three shots on goal.

Staal has 17 goals and 20 assists in 56 games, but hasn’t scored since he had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win on Jan. 23 in Colorado. Staal had an assist in the Wild’s next game on Feb. 1 in Dallas — the All-Star break and bye week gave Minnesota a lengthy break between games — but he hasn’t had a point since.

Among the things about Staal’s game that should concern Boudreau and Fenton is the fact he appears to lack an extra gear. This was obvious on Sunday in the Wild’s loss to the Islanders as an attempt to feed Staal a breakaway pass resulted in him not being able to pull away.

This doesn’t mean Fenton won’t shop Staal as the deadline approaches, but the first-year GM has to be having some serious doubts about what he can get in return for a guy who once appeared to be a key trade chip.