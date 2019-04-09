No luck: Wild slide one spot in NHL draft lottery

The NHL draft lottery didn’t go any better for the Minnesota Wild than the 2018-19 season did. The Wild, in the lottery for the first time in seven years, slid from the 11th to the 12th spot in the first round of the June 21st draft in Vancouver.

The Colorado Avalanche, who held Ottawa’s pick, had the best odds of winning the lottery but they slid to fourth. New Jersey won the lottery — the second time in three years the Devils will have the top pick — and are now expected to take 17-year-old center Jack Hughes. Hughes has been playing for the U.S. Development team and is the top-rated prospect in the draft. The Devils selected center Nico Hischier with the top pick in the 2017 draft.

The Chicago Blackhawks, who like the Wild play in the Central Division, originally had the best odds of drafting 12th but moved up to third. The New York Rangers moved from seventh to second in the process.

1. New Jersey Devils

2. New York Rangers

3. Chicago

4. Colorado

5. Los Angeles

6. Detroit

7. Buffalo

8. Edmonton

9. Anaheim

10. Vancouver

11. Philadelphia

12. Wild

13. Florida

14. Arizona

15. Montreal