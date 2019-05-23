A Star returns: Hall of Famer Mike Modano joins Wild as executive advisor

Twenty-six years after packing up and moving to Dallas with the North Stars, Mike Modano is back with Minnesota’s NHL team. Modano was named an executive advisor by the Wild on Thursday.

Modano’s duties will include working with owner Craig Leipold and president Matt Majka on a number of initiatives relating to the team’s sales, corporate partnerships and community relations efforts. He will begin his new role on Sept. 1. Modano had been in discussions for months about joining the franchise.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity and excited to work with Craig and Matt to help support a number of Minnesota Wild business initiatives,” Modano said in a statement from the team. “I have always felt a special relationship with this community and look forward to reconnecting with all the wonderful fans in the State of Hockey as a member of the Wild organization.”

The No. 1 pick in the 1988 draft by the North Stars, Modano had 561 goals, 813 assists and 1,374 points in 1,499 career games in a 21-season career spent almost entirely with the Stars organization. Modano, a native of Livonia, Mich., played his final season in 2010-11 in his home state with the Detroit Red Wings.

Modano, 48, ranks first in NHL history in goals scored and points by an American-born player. He won a Stanley Cup with the Stars in 1999, his number was retired by the franchise in 2014 and he has been inducted into both the Hockey Hall of Fame (2014) and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame (2012).

After retiring, Modano served as an executive advisor and alternate governor with the Stars from 2013 to 2015.