On the road again: Wild will spend early portion of season away from X

Hopefully, Minnesota Wild fans enjoy driving to St. Paul in the winter.

The NHL released its schedule on Tuesday and the Wild found out they won’t be home much in the first two months. However, Bruce Boudreau’s team will play 16 of 19 games at Xcel Energy Center between late December and mid-February. The Wild will open the season on Oct. 3 at Nashville and play at Colorado (Oct. 5) and Winnipeg (Oct. 10) before playing Pittsburgh on Oct. 12 (a Saturday night) in their home opener.

The Wild will have only four home games in October, tying for the fewest in franchise history, and five in November. The 24 home games the Wild will play from Jan. 1 to the end of the season are tied for the most in franchise history in a full season. The team’s longest homestand will be seven games from Jan. 16 to Feb. 6. The longest road trip will be two four-game trips in November and late March into April.

The Wild’s five-day bye week will be Jan. 27-31.