Wild bring back veteran defenseman on two-year deal

The Wild announced they have signed defenseman Brad Hunt to a two-year, $1.4 million contract.

Acquired from Vegas Golden Knights last January, along with a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, for a fifth-round selection in 2019, Hunt had three goals (all on the power play) and two assists in 29 games with the Wild.

The 30-year-old had five goals and seven assists in 42 games with the Golden Knights and Wild. He set career highs in goals, power-play goals (four), game-winning goals (one) and had eight of his 12 points on the power play.

Hunt, who attended Bemidji State, was signed by Edmonton as a free agent out of college. He spent time with the Oilers, Blues and Predators before joining the Golden Knights.