Wild select left winger Matthew Boldy with first-round pick

The Wild used the 12th pick in the first round of the NHL draft Friday night in Vancouver on left winger Matthew Boldy of the United States National under-18 team.
Boldy became the fourth player selected on Friday from that program. Montreal took high-scoring winger Cole Caufield (72 goals last season) from the same program with the 15th pick to make it five players from that team.
#mnwild first-round pick Matthew Boldy pic.twitter.com/FZ7E34Yxhp
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 22, 2019
Boldy, who is from Millis, Mass., and has committed to play at Boston College next season, only started playing hockey on a full-time basis in the last two years. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds. Boldy had 81 points, including 33 goals, in 64 games with the national team this season.