Wild land Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman as free agency opens

The Wild did not take long to be active when NHL free agency got underway at 11 a.m. Monday. The team signed winger Mats Zuccarello to a five-year, $30 million contract and winger Ryan Hartman to a two-year, $3.8 million deal.

Zuccarello is a left-hand shot but he can play right wing. He’s only 5-foot-8 — remember, how much emphasis general manager Paul Fenton put on size at the NHL draft? — but the Wild would be getting a 31-year-old (32 on Sept. 1), top-six forward who had 12 goals and 28 assists in 48 games last season split between the New York Rangers and Dallas. Zuccarello added four goals and seven assists in 11 games with the Stars in the playoffs.

Zuccarello has a full NMC plus 10-team no-trade list Years 4-5 https://t.co/gRlg8LNvfu — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

Hartman, who will turn 25 on Sept. 20, had 12 goals and 14 assists in 83 games with Nashville and Philadelphia last season. The right winger was traded by the Predators to the Flyers on Feb. 25, along with a fourth-round pick in 2020, for winger Wayne Simmonds.

The Wild agreed to terms with center Luke Johnson on a two-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$175,000 in 2019-20 and $700,000/$200,000 in 2020-21). Johnson, 24, had one assist in 15 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and 31 points (18 goals) with the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League last season. Johnson, a 5-foot-11, 198-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., made his NHL debut in Chicago’s season-opener at Ottawa on Oct. 4.

Forward Gabriel Dumont was signed to a two-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$375,000 in 2019-20 and $700/000, $400,000 in 2020-21). Dumont, 28, had 43 points and 67 penalty minutes in 59 games with the Syracuse Crunch in the American Hockey League last season. Dumont was originally drafted by Montreal in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut on April 4, 2012 vs. Tampa Bay.