Surprise, surprise: Wild fire GM Paul Fenton after only one season

Just as the NHL dead period is fully underway, the Minnesota Wild decide that it was time to make a little bit of noise on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Wild have reportedly fired their general manager, Paul Fenton, after just one season on the job, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

BREAKING: @TheAthleticMIN has learned that Paul Fenton has been fired as #mnwild GM after just one season. EXCLUSIVE STORY>>>https://t.co/ycC8kmYfkx — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 30, 2019

The 2018-19 season with the Wild was Fenton’s one and only, and it saw the team miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2012. Minnesota finished in last place in the Central Division with 83 points on the year.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.