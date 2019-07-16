Ryan Donato signs two-year contract with Wild

The Wild and winger Ryan Donato agreed to a two-year, $3.8 million contract on Tuesday. The 23-year-old had four goals and 12 assists in 22 games with the Wild after being acquired from the Boston Bruins for forward Charlie Coyle in February of last season.

Donato also had five points, including two goals, in three games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League and added two goals and four assists in 11 playoff games with the minor league team.

The Wild also re-signed center Nico Sturm and defenseman Carson Soucy. Sturm received a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $874,125 in the NHL and $70,000 in the American Hockey League, and Soucy signed a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $750,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the AHL.