Penguins assistant GM will replace Paul Fenton as Wild general manager

The Wild’s search for a general manager is complete.

Bill Guerin was named the team’s general manager on Wednesday and likely will be introduced on Thursday. Guerin, 48, will replace Paul Fenton, who was fired July 30 after one season in which the Wild did not make the playoffs and staff morale hit a low.

Guerin, who played 18 seasons in the NHL and won two Stanley Cups, has been a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins front office for the past eight years. His first three years in Pittsburgh were spent in player development before he was promoted to assistant GM in 2014.

The group of candidates for the job, according to The Athletic, included Montreal Canadiens assistant GM Scott Mellanby and former Philadelphia Flyers GM Ron Hextall.

Guerin, a right winger during his career, had 429 goals and 427 assists in 1,263 regular-season games and 39 goals and 35 assists in 140 playoff games. He played for the Devils, Oilers, Bruins, Stars, Blues, Sharks, Islanders and Penguins. He was teammates with current Wild executive Mike Modano in Dallas. Modano assisted Wild owner Craig Leipold and president Matt Majka in the search for Fenton’s replacement.

Guerin will be the Wild’s fourth GM, following Doug Risebrough, Chuck Fletcher and Fenton.