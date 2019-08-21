Wild sign restricted free agent Joel Eriksson Ek to two-year contract

Center Joel Eriksson Ek signed a two-year, $2.975 million contract with the Wild on Wednesday. He will make $1.45 million in 2019-20 and $1.525 million in 2020-21.

The 22-year-old Eriksson Ek had seven goals and seven assists in 58 games for the Wild last season, and has 16 goals and 21 assists in 148 career games with the Wild. Eriksson Ek, the 20th pick in the 2015 NHL draft, was a restricted free agent.

The agreement came on the same day the Wild announced that Bill Guerin was hired as their general manager.