Done deal: Wild reach agreement with Kevin Fiala on two-year contract

The Wild re-signed winger Kevin Fiala to a two-year, $6 million contract that will pay him $2.5 million in 2019-20 and $3.5 million in 2020-21. Fiala, acquired by the Wild from Nashville for Mikael Grandlund last February, was a restricted free agent.

The 23-year-old had 13 goals and 39 points in 83 games last season with the Wild and Predators. He established career highs in assists, games played and time-on-ice per game (15:38) and was one of three players in the NHL to play in more than 82 games last season. Fiala had three goals and seven points in 19 games with the Wild.