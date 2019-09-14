Quick work: New Wild general manager locks up Jared Spurgeon for long term

Bill Guerin doesn’t waste time getting things done.

We learned that on Saturday when the Wild announced that standout defenseman Jared Spurgeon had signed a seven-year, $53,025,000 million contract extension that will run through the 2026-27 season. The contract will start in 2020-21 and the average annual value will be $7.575 million.

When Paul Fenton was fired as the Wild’s general manager in late July, one of the concerns was that he hadn’t been more aggressive in trying to get Spurgeon signed to an extension. Spurgeon would have been entering the final season of a four-year, $20.75 million deal he had signed with the Wild that started with the 2016-17 season.

Guerin was hired to replace Fenton in late August and went right to work on getting a deal done with Spurgeon.

Spurgeon is only 5-9, 166 pounds but that hasn’t stopped him from being one of the Wild’s best defensemen. The 29-year-old set career highs in goals (14), assists (29), points (43) and games played (82) last season. He led the team in blocked shots (145), ranked second in time-on-ice per game at 24:09 (17th in the NHL) and fifth in goals, assists, points, shots on goal (152) and hits (91). His 14 goals were tied for third in franchise history by a defenseman in a season.

The Wild signed Spurgeon as a free agent on Sept. 23, 2010. The New York Islanders selected him in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2008 NHL draft.