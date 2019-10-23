Devan Dubnyk sidelined with upper-body injury, Kevin Fiala placed on injured reserve

Goalie Devan Dubnyk is day-to-day because of an upper-body injury suffered in Tuesday’s win over Edmonton and will miss Thursday’s game in Nashville, according to the team.

The Wild recalled goalie Kaapo Kahkonen under emergency conditions from Iowa of the American Hockey League and placed forward Kevin Fiala on the injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. The team also announced that winger Jordan Greenway would travel to Nashville after he was forced to leave Tuesday’s game in the first period following a hard fall to the ice.

Kahkonen, 23, is 4-0-0 with a 2.95 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage in four games with Iowa this season. He led the AHL with six shutouts last season.

Dubnyk was injured early in the second period Tuesday when he had his skates taken out from under him after teammate Ryan Donato slid into the goalie. The Wild has not announced what type of upper body injury Dubnyk suffered.