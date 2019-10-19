Get it write: Jason Zucker calls on media to be better

Two days after saying Bruce Boudreau has to be better, Wild winger Jason Zucker offered a mea culpa to his coach on Saturday.

Zucker’s quote following the Wild’s 4-0 loss on Thursday in Montreal comes from Michael Russo of The Athletic. The apology and explanation from Saturday is offered by Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune.

Zucker: "I think more than (a meeting's) going to have to jumpstart us to be honest with you. It’s going to be each individual guy from Bruce on down. Bruce has got to be better. We’ve got to be better. Everybody’s got to be better. That’s it." — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 18, 2019

Here is the full quote from Jason Zucker today regarding his post-game comment Thursday: pic.twitter.com/5QAYISAH1n — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) October 19, 2019

The Wild are off to a 1-6 start and appear to be in for a long season so as many of you on Twitter have pointed out this franchise has much worse problems than a veteran forward voicing his opinion. Nonetheless, saying the media needs to be better apparently means Zucker still does not have an understanding about the state of the franchise.

Simply put: The State of Hockey — at least the NHL team — is in disarray and it’s nobody’s job to simply try and be positive. Especially, outside parties. The job here is being realistic about the rebuild that’s coming and that will be up to general manager Bill Guerin.