Wild defenseman will miss first six weeks of season after surgery

The Wild will start the season without defenseman Greg Pateryn.

Sidelined during training camp, Pateryn underwent bilateral core muscle repair surgery Tuesday at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. He is expected to return in approximately six weeks. The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $6.75 million contract before the 2018-19 season and had one goal and six assist and was a minus-11 in 80 games in his first year with the Wild.

The Wild will open the regular season with a three-game trip starting Thursday in Nashville.