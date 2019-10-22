Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk shaken up, forced to leave game vs. Oilers

ST. PAUL — Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk departed Tuesday’s game against Edmonton at Xcel Energy Center after being injured with 18 minutes, 1 seconds left in the second peirod.

Dubnyk had his skates taken out from under him and he crashed to the ice after Wild winger Ryan Donato slid into the goalie. Donato had interfered with Edmonton’s Brandon Manning as he went toward the Minnesota net. Dubnyk was attended to by the Wild athletic trainer and it looked as if he might try to remain in the game but he ended up heading to the dressing room.

There was no immediate word on Dubnyk’s injury.

The Wild led 3-0 after scoring two goals in the first period and Dubnyk had nine saves when he was replaced by Alex Stalock. Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hit the post to the right of Stalock with a shot as the Oilers began a power play after Donato was called for the penalty.