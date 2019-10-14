Wild veteran winger sidelined by lower body injury

The Wild will be without the services of winger Mats Zuccarello for this week’s three-game trip because of a lower body injury.

Signed to a five-year, $30 million free agent contract in July, Zuccarello had no points and was a minus-6 as the Wild dropped their first four games. The 32-year-old spent his first eight-plus NHL seasons with the New York Rangers before being dealt to the Dallas Stars last February. Zuccarello suffered a broken arm in his first game with the Stars and missed five weeks before returning.

The Wild played in Ottawa on Monday afternoon, will face Toronto on Tuesday and Montreal on Thursday before returning home.