Zulgad: Blame game: Jason Zucker errs in naming coach in postgame critique

Seven games into the season, the roof has caved in on the Minnesota Wild. The team is last in the NHL with two points (1-6-0), has scored only 14 goals while giving up 29 and is coming off a 4-0 loss Thursday night in Montreal.

This is no fluke.

The Wild is a bad team that lacks any offensive firepower. A franchise that had its streak of six consecutive playoff appearances end last spring appears set to take up permanent residence in the basement of the NHL. At some point, the Wild are going to need to admit this but right now they are content to continue on the delusional path of believing things will get better.

That is what led to a closed-door, players-only meeting at which captain Mikko Koivu reportedly addressed his teammates. Veteran Jason Zucker told reporters after the meeting that “I think more than (a meeting is) going to have to jump-start us to be honest with you.” He then added, “It’s going to be each individual guy … from Bruce on down. Bruce has got to be better. We’ve got to be better. Everybody’s got to be better. That’s it.”

It's astounding to me that Wild fans explain away a player calling out his coach by name and saying he has to be better as no big deal, because he said "everyone" needs to be better. Like Boudreau is a fourth-line winger or something. This doesn't happen. It's really different! — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 18, 2019

Amazingly, there were some Wild and Zucker fans who saw this as no big deal. A guy simply saying everybody needed to do better, including coach Bruce Boudreau. The rest of us elected not to be that naïve. It was interesting enough when Zucker simply said that everyone from Boudreau on down had to be better. But to then say, “Bruce has got to be better,” and then name no one else? Not struggling veteran teammates like Eric Staal and Zach Parise and on and on and on and on.

Boudreau has the second-highest point percentage of any active NHL coach. When it comes to the Wild’s list of problems, he isn’t near the top of the list.

Zucker’s comments could not have sat well with owner Craig Leipold, general manger Bill Guerin or Boudreau. The Wild are a mess but that isn’t Boudreau’s fault and it’s certainly not Zucker’s place to mention his coach. Boudreau is the one who has to go in front of the media after every game and bite his tongue when it comes to this collection.

Paul Fenton, who was fired after one season as the Wild’s general manager in July, tried to trade Zucker to Calgary last season and Pittsburgh during the offseason but never got the trade done. Maybe Zucker is still upset about this. However, if he has any desire to stay in Minnesota he has a strange way of showing it.

Guerin was known as a good locker room guy during his 18-year NHL career and he certainly knows a good room when he sees one. One would imagine that in his limited time on the job in Minnesota he has figured out the Wild don’t have one. That has been the case dating to when the franchise was making regular playoff appearances.

Chuck Fletcher seemed to have an issue with trading away his guys before he was fired as the Wild’s general manager. Fenton wasn’t afraid to make moves, dealing Charlie Coyle to Boston, Nino Niederreiter to Carolina and Mikael Granlund to Nashville, but the return of Ryan Donato, Victor Rask and Kevin Fiala is looking like he might have gone 3-for-3 when it comes to getting fleeced.

Guerin is likely hoping to have plenty of time deciding what should be next in the Wild teardown, but he can’t be blamed if he spends the coming days seeing what he can get for Zucker. If you are assuming that any of these young Wild players have a future in Minnesota, you don’t want to be the GM who signed off on a fringe winger calling out his coach.

Unfortunately, Zucker’s value — like many of his teammates — is extremely low. He has two goals in seven games after falling from 31 goals two years ago to 21 last season. Zucker is in the second season of a five-year, $27.5 million contract that contains a 10-team no-trade list.

The 27-year-old has the potential to return to his goal-scoring ways but he’s going to need a good centerman to get him the puck and the Wild doesn’t have that. So will Guerin get Zucker out of the locker room in the coming days and do what Fenton couldn’t? Will he hold onto Zucker until the trade deadline before trying to move him for a bigger return? Will he and Boudreau scratch Zucker for Sunday’s game against Montreal?

Guerin already has to realize he has a major rebuilding process on his hands. It would be in his best interest to try to minimize the amount of finger pointing that will go on, especially when it comes to those who elect to point a finger at the coach.