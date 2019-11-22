Goff: Wild’s GEEK line is something to be proud of in rebuilding year

The Minnesota Wild are a quarter of the way through their schedule in 2019-20 near the bottom of the standings.

Minnesota has one of the oldest rosters in the league with an average forward age of 29.6. Eric Staal, Mikko Koivu, Mats Zuccarello and Zach Parise are established players but are mostly on the the doward trajectory of their careers. The reality for the Wild now is they need its younger core to take significant steps forward to turn things around. Head coach Bruce Boudreau may have found an answer on one line. After mixing and matching to open the year, Jordan Greenway (22), Joel Erikkson Ek (22) and Luke Kunin (21) or as they’ve been dubbed the, “GEEK line” are starting to turn heads.

Boudreau paired the three on November 7 and they’ve arguably been Minnesota’s best forwards as of late. In the Wild’s 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on November. 22, the three were matched up against Nathan Mackinnon’s line all night. When the final horn sounded, the three forwards led the team in ice time and were on the ice for the final 45 seconds to ice the game while Colorado had a six-on-five advantage.

It would’ve been easy to send out Mikko Koivu and Zach Parise, who have been there and done that, but the young line earned the right to be out there.

“There’s a lot of veterans players that have played a lot of games in this locker room who are more than capable of doing the same things,” Greenway said after the win. “So it feels good to go out and have them rely on us to end the game like that. It’s great.”

Greenway, who is 6-foot-6, 227 pounds, is a freight train who can impose his will with his size — and lately the former Boston University standout is starting to go to the net. After no goals in his first 16 games, Greenway has three points (2 goals and 1 assists) in his last four games. His goal against Colorado looked more like a game of tic-tac-toe.

When asked if he was snake bitten to start the season, Greenway simply said he wasn’t creating enough luck for himself.

“Maybe once or twice but you create your own luck and I’m a big believer in that I guess,” he said. “I wasn’t creating enough luck for myself. Me and my line, we were doing a lot of good things. I knew eventually they’d come.”

Greenway recognizes the unique situation he and his linemates are in.

“It’s always good to play with three young guys,” Greenway said. “I think we play similar styles. We know each other’s games. I played with Kunin for awhile before here. I played against Ek growing up. So we’ve been familiar with each other’s games and it’s fun. We’re kind of coming up in the same positions right now. It’s good to be together and do it together like this.”

In his past seven games, Greenway is using his size and skill to drive possession posting a Corsi For of 55.5%. Meanwhile, Ek has been a responsible center in the middle. Outside of a clunker against Arizona on Nov. 9, Ek has been on the ice for eight goals and just three against for a Goals For Percentage of 72% in the same span. The former first-round pick has started to frustrate opposing star players too. In Buffalo on Nov. 19, he forced a usually-level headed Jack Eichel to drop the gloves, giving the Wild a four-minute power play. Against the Avalanche where after a whistle, Mackinnon was visibly frustrated.

“Mackinnon got ticked off at him,” Boudreau said after the game. “So he must be doing his job when he’s doing that. They had one hiccup on a faceoff, where we duplicated it and they scored a goal but other than that I thought they played really good. It was their line and actually (Victor) Rask’s line, that started forechecking and hitting and getting us going in the last eight minutes of the first period and that continued into the second I think.”

Even for someone like Kunin who has just just eight points and a 45 Corsi For Percentage in 21 games, but is averaging north of 16:00 per night and is playing it situations that most 21-year-olds would deem to be uncomfortable and is earning great exposure. If the Wild are going to change their fortune in their rebuild stages, Boudreau and the organization needs to see what they have in these three players and so far, it’s trending in the right direction.