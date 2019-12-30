Eric Staal will represent Wild in NHL All-Star Game

Eric Staal’s start to the season mirrored that of his team, the Minnesota Wild. The Wild went 2-6 in their first eight games and Staal had only two assists and was a minus-9 in that time.

It looked like both the Wild and Staal were in for a long season. But that has changed — especially for Staal.

The 35-year-old center had two goals and an assist in the Wild’s ninth game, a 3-0 victory over Edmonton, and has 15 goals and 30 points and is a plus-4 in the past 32 games. That production got Staal selected to be the Wild’s representative at the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 25 in St. Louis.

It is the sixth All-Star selection of Staal’s 16-year NHL career and his second with the Wild (2018). He played in four All-Star Games while with the Carolina Hurricanes, was named MVP of the 2008 game and served as captain of Team Staal at the 2011 game in Raleigh, N.C.

Staal lead the Wild in scoring (32 points), goals (15), game-winning goals (four) and multipoint games (seven) and ranks second in assists (17). He recorded a goal for his 1,000th NHL point at Chicago on Dec. 15 to become the 89th player in NHL history (sixth active) to reach the milestone.

Staal will play for the Central Division team that will feature Colorado’s Nathan Mackinnon as its captain. The All-Star format again will feature a four-team (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific divisions), 3-on-3, single elimination format.