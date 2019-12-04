Jared Spurgeon, Mikko Koivu to miss time after suffering injuries

The Wild extended their point streak to a season-long 10 games (7-0-3) on Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers but it wasn’t all good news for Minnesota.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon will miss approximately two weeks because of an upper body injury suffered in the first period when he blocked a shot by Aleksander Barkov. It appeared Spurgeon might have injured his right arm or hand.

Center Mikko Koivu, who played in his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, also left Tuesday and did not return because of a lower body injury. The Wild are listing him as day-to-day.

