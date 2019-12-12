Jordan Greenway gets a Gordie Howe hat trick; Eric Staal bounces back; containing Connor McDavid

ST. PAUL — Jordan Greenway was sitting at his locker talking to the media Thursday night when linemate Luke Kunin walked by chanting, “Gordie, Gordie.”

The reference was to the fact that Greenway had just completed the first Gordie Howe hat trick of his hockey playing life, accumulating a goal and an assist and getting into a fight in the Wild’s 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center. Considering the lack of fisticuffs in the NHL these days, it was Greenway’s willingness to drop the gloves with Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse that impressed Wild coach Bruce Boudreau the most.

Especially because Greenway fought Nurse in front of the Oilers net in the second period after the Edmonton defenseman took a shot at Kunin and tried to goad him into a fight. “One-hundred percent (I like it) and you know that gives him more confidence,” Boudreau said. “Darnell Nurse is a pretty tough dude and I thought he stood in there really well. In today’s game, to get a Gordie Howe hat trick, that doesn’t happen very often.”

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound Nurse had spent much of the game looking for a fight, but it wasn’t until the 6-6, 225-pound Greenway agreed to go with 5 minutes, 32 seconds left in the second that he got his wish. The two exchanged punches in what was a pretty good fight by 2019 standards and Nurse had to head to the locker room for repairs after he ended up with a bloody lip.

Making it even more frustrating for Nurse was the fact Greenway ended the fight with a big smile on his face.

“It’s great,” Greenway said of the physical stuff. “It’s a fun part of the game. But I’m not a too high strung guy so it’s hard for me to get real pissed off, so I usually find myself smiling. I think it’s a huge part of my game and something that I definitely have accepted and something that I have fun doing.”

Greenway, whose first-period goal was his fourth of the season and tied the score at 1-1, understands that showing a frustrated opponent a big smile might not sit well. “I’d get pissed if someone was smiling at me,” he said, “I think it’s just second nature, obviously. I don’t know what else I would do. You know what I mean? It’s hard for me to get mad, so I’m going to smile.”

As for getting the Gordie Howe hat trick, Greenway said: “It’s good to get my first one, I guess. I didn’t expect one honestly, but I’ll take it for sure.”

By the way, Howe himself only had two Gordie Howe hat tricks in his 32-year career playing pro hockey.

STAAL BOUNCES BACK

Eric Staal’s ninth goal of the season at 15:13 of the third period gave the Wild a 5-4 lead and came one game after the veteran center departed in the first period (and did not return) following a collision with linesman David Brisebois along the boards. Staal was ridden into the official by Anaheim’s Derek Grant on what looked like an ordinary play until Staal did not get up for several minutes and eventually had to be helped to the dressing room.

It looked like Staal would miss at least one game but that didn’t happen.

“There were just some symptoms (after the hit) I was feeling where I was kind of unable to come back,” Staal said. “(It was) just kind of more precautionary than anything. But as the night kind of wore on, later in the night, I started to feel a lot better and then, obviously, a day of rest yesterday, which helped, and then some smart decisions medically and (I felt) a lot better.”

Staal said the injury was a stinger and the decision that he could play against the Oilers came after he took the ice Thursday morning. “I’ve had a few of those before and it kind of shoots down your limbs a little bit and your arm,” Staal said. “It’s just kind of a scary feeling. It didn’t really subside a lot until a lot later than it had in the past, but we took the right steps and I was fine to go today.”

Brisebois, who also worked Thursday’s game at the X, apologized to Staal, even though the linesman had done nothing wrong.

“There wasn’t much he could do,” Staal said. “It happened fast and he tried to jump. I told him he must be working out because it was a heavy hit, one of the hardest I’ve taken this year. … Kind of a lot of things went wrong in the split second. I was kind of reaching for the puck and the guy hit me, just kind of caught me off balance. (It was) just enough to plow me straight into the (linesman) who was trying to jump out of the way. There’s a lot of things that went wrong on a quick play. I’m fortunate it wasn’t any worse obviously and happy to be back.”

One minute, 18 seconds after Staal scored, Luke Kunin beat Oilers goalie Mike Smith to give Minnesota a 6-4 lead. Kunin’s seventh goal of the season turned into the game-winner when James Neal scored at 19:11 with the Oilers’ net empty. The victory increased Minnesota’s point streak at home to 11 games (8-0-3), the second-longest on home ice in team history.

“He’s been a big-time player his whole life,” Boudreau said when asked about Staal’s goal. “These are things that I expect. I thought his line was good tonight as well as Ek’s line.”

Staal finished with a goal and an assist and his wingers Jason Zucker and Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and an assist, respectively.

CONTAINING CONNOR

Edmonton center Connor McDavid, the fastest player in the NHL, had a goal and an assist but, as the above quote shows, Boudreau wasn’t complaining about the job Joel Eriksson Ek’s line (which includes Greenway and Kunin on the wings), and the defensive pairing of Carson Soucy and Jonas Brodin, had done in containing the high-flying Oilers’ top players.

“McDavid got a goal and an assist but I really thought they did a really good job on them,” Boudreau said. “To the point where you almost made them not want to play. That was really good.”

Said Greenway: “I thought we did a really good job neutralizing them for as long as we did and it was a good goal (by McDavid). I think we had a little breakdown, but we’re not going to be perfect every night. On the flip side of it, we produced offensively (two goals, five points) so I think that was huge to kind of help us out.”

Soucy also had two assists and was a plus-4 as he continues to have an outstanding rookie season. “I guess shock is a good word,” Boudreau said when asked about Soucy’s outstanding play. “It surprises us because you didn’t expect this much positivity coming from him. But I think any team that wants to be good has got to have a surprise player come in. … It’s still (Game 32) and I don’t want to jump the gun. But him and (Brodin) seem to have found a good chemistry together.”