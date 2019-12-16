Wild place Joel Eriksson Ek on injured reserve; Kaapo Kahkonen returns to Iowa

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau expressed optimism that Joel Eriksson Ek was feeling better Saturday after taking a hit from Flyers center Sean Couturier in the second period of Minnesota’s 4-1 victory at Xcel Energy Center. Unfortunately, Boudreau’s optimism proved to be premature.

A shaken up Ek had depared the game after the hit and did not return. He then failed to make the trip with the Wild for Sunday’s game in Chicago. On Monday, the Wild placed Ek on injured reserve because of the upper-body injury and recalled forwards Luke Johnson and Nico Sturm under emergency conditions from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

The Wild already is without center Mikko Koivu (lower-body injury) but he is on the three-game trip that will have the Wild in Las Vegas on Tuesday and Arizona on Thursday. Ek has two goals and 10 assists in 30 games this season but the stats don’t tell the story. Ek has been a key member of the Wild’s GEEK line that includes Luke Kunin and Jordan Greenway.

The Wild also sent goalie Kaapo Kahkonen back to Iowa as Devan Dubnyk prepares to return after being away from the team so he could be with his wife, Jenn, who has been dealing with a medical issue. Kahkonen was recalled by the Wild on Nov. 20 and went 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in five starts. He gave up nine goals in his past two starts. Dubnyk is on the road trip with the Wild and likely will start either Tuesday or Thursday.