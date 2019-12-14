Wild remain hot at home; struggles on the power play; Joel Eriksson Ek injured; remembering Doug Woog

ST. PAUL — The Wild had the fewest victories of any NHL team at home last season going 16-18-7 at Xcel Energy Center. The 39 points produced by that record were the fewest in franchise history for a full-length season and marked a drastic shift for a team that usually had been tough on home ice.

“We talked about it, just before the year started and just how important home ice is,” Wild center Eric Staal said. “It’s always been an extremely difficult place for other teams to play and we wanted to get back to that. In order to do that you have to provide results and get the job done.”

The Wild continued to provide the desired results on Saturday night by ending a three-game homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at the X. Staal scored two goals and Zach Parise and Carson Soucy (empty-netter) had the others as the Wild extended their home point streak to 12 games (9-0-3), one short of tying the franchise mark of 13 (10-0-3) that ran from Dec. 27, 2017 to Feb. 13, 2018.

So what’s changed?

“I just think we’ve got guys in roles they are comfortable and confident in,” said Staal, who is sitting on 999 career points in 1,207 games. “When you have people in positions that they are good at or successful with I think it breeds confidence. Up and down our lineup, we’ve got guys contributing in a lot of different areas.

“At home you can sort out the matchups a little bit better, and I think guys are knowing how we are going to run our bench and who is playing where and the matchups. When you get results, you can believe in that more and it just continues to grow. Confidence is big. We’ve got guys playing really well and we just want to keep that momentum going.”

The Wild got at least a point for the 14th time in 15 games and is just outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. That’s not too bad considering Minnesota got off to a 1-6 start and already has played 20 road games. The Wild will begin a three-game trip on Sunday in Chicago before starting a stretch that will have them at home for 18 of their next 22 games into mid-February. That will give the Wild plenty of time and opportunity to put itself into a playoff spot.

“I think last year was the anomaly,” coach Bruce Boudreau said of the Wild’s improved play at home this season. “Every year this team has been in the league, they’ve had one of the best home records in the league. We had one really bad year and now that we’re back on track it is more of what was normal than what was abnormal.”

The Wild gave up the first goal in each game of this three-game homestand but rallied to get a point on Tuesday in a 3-2 shootout loss against Anaheim before beating Edmonton 6-5 on Thursday. Philadelphia’s James Van Riemsdyk scored only 1 minute, 34 seconds into Saturday’s game on Alex Stalock but the Wild goalie stopped the remaining 17 shots he faced. The Flyers lost forwards Tyler Pitlick and Scott Laughton to injury, a day after finding out winger Oskar Lindblom had been diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

POWER-PLAY STRUGGLES

The Wild entered Saturday having gone 0-for-13 on the power play in their previous five games. Things didn’t get any better against the Flyers as the Wild went 0-fo-5 and had no shots on their first three opportunities.

Minnesota was 2-for-3 with the man advantage in a shootout win over Dallas on Dec. 1 before its struggles began. The Wild still entered Saturday ranked 17th in the 31-team NHL having scored on 18.1 percent of their power-play chances (19-for-105).

“I’ve got to believe that at one point they are going to figure it out and get better,” Boudreau said “It’s been six games now. I was really happy to see the penalty killing get it done today (the Flyers were 0-for-3) because they’ve struggled, too. Special teams has been the thing that’s been hurting us, but if we can continue doing the right things five-on-five eventually I know those other two things will turnaround and come back.”

EK INJURED

Already missing Mikko Koivu because of a lower body injury, the Wild lost another center in the second period when Joel Eriksson Ek was shaken up after a hit from Flyers center Sean Couturier. Boudreau said Ek was doing a lot better after the game but it wasn’t known if he would play Sunday.

Here is what happened to Eriksson Ek pic.twitter.com/uYpJeIzEuW — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 15, 2019

“I’m not as concerned (as I was) when I saw him coming off (the ice),” Boudreau said. “It was a big hit. A collision of two big men.”

If Ek can’t play against the Blackhawks, Boudreau said Ryan Hartman or Luke Kunin could be moved to center. That would give recently recalled forward Gerald Mayhew will get a chance to play.

REMEMBERING WOOG

The news that longtime Gophers coach and Minnesota hockey legend Doug Woog passed away Saturday at the age of 75 broke just as the Wild game was about to start. Woog coached the Gophers from 1985 to 1999. He was diagnoed with Parkinson’s disease in 2010.

Woog played high school hockey for the South St. Paul Packers in the early 1960s before becoming an All-America player at the University of Minnesota. The 32-year-old Stalock played at the same high school as Woog and reflected on what Woog meant to that community.

“He’s South St. Paul,” Stalock said. “Obviously, growing up I played at Wakota Arena and it’s now Doug Woog Arena. So that says a lot about, not just the guy he was in hockey and in coaching, he accomplished all the milestones, it’s the person he was. When you shook his hand and talked with him he had all the respect of a person. He was an unbelievable leader at the university, South St. Paul. He was an incredible man.”

Stalock said about a year ago he got to spend “quality time” talking with Woog at a graduation party for Stalock’s cousin. “I had no idea he was going to be there,” Stalock said. “I ended up sitting at one of the tables with him for a while. … It was good. When he gets going on a story or you can get him on a story it was something that he could still go on pretty good. He was a special man.”