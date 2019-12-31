Zulgad: X doesn’t mark the spot: Suddenly, home isn’t so sweet for slumping Wild

ST. PAUL — Wild coach Bruce Boudreau used the word “maddening” to describe his team’s less than impressive first period on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center against Toronto. That word also could apply to the Wild’s season as a whole, which reached the halfway mark (41 games) with a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

At times the Wild has looked like an NHL bottom-feeder (getting off to a 3-7 start and at one point sinking to last place in the league) that should tank for a top draft pick, and at other times the Wild has looked like a team that could find its way into the playoffs (an 11-game point streak that lasted from Nov. 14 through Dec. 5).

On Thursday, the Wild lost their second consecutive home game, after a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday, and dropped their third home game in the past four. This came after the Wild rallied for an impressive 6-4 victory at Colorado last Friday night.

So who or what is this Wild team? That’s a great question and one can only hope it will be answered in the New Year because it certainly wasn’t in the old one.

“(It’s) disheartening,” said Wild winger Zach Parise, who hasn’t scored in six games and has two points in his past five. “We played a good game in Colorado and then responded with a couple of duds back here. It’s not ideal.”

As the Wild played 23 of their first 36 games on the road, we were told to be patient because there was a great opportunity for points when Minnesota began a stretch of 18 out of 22 games at Xcel Energy Center. But the Wild have only won one of the first four at home, earned only two points and been outscored 13-5.

That leaves the Wild at 19-17-5 (43 points) at the halfway point and sitting a couple of points outside a wild card spot in the Western Conference. Maddening is a good term to describe this team’s up-and-down performance but the fact it is so close to a playoff spot also is shocking after the horrible start.

“It’s maddening but let’s not take a lot of credit away,” Boudreau said when asked about going from the Colorado victory to starting 0-2 on a four-game homestand. “The Islanders went into Washington and won (on Tuesday), they’ve won 25 games now, and (Toronto) has won seven out of eight and they got a point in the other. We’ve played two really good teams, but I’m convinced watching (the Wild) the first 38 games that when we play our best and everybody plays their role that we usually end up on the right side of the scoreboard.”

Boudreau didn’t come out and say it, but he has a point. The Islanders and Maple Leafs are better than the Wild — Toronto’s second line of John Tavares centering William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot easily would be most team’s top line — and if the Wild doesn’t play far better than it did in the first 20 minutes on Tuesday it is going to lose.

Kerfoot and Nylander scored in the opening period and Auston Matthews made it 3-0 on the power play in the second before Ryan Suter’s power-play goal cut the deficit to two. It stayed that way until Tavares scored into an empty net with less than a minute remaining.

“It’s maddening, quite frankly,” Boudreau said. “(The Maple Leafs) are on a really good roll, but I think if you do the right things they’re a beatable team. Until we started to get some emotion in the game, and it took them to be up 3-0 for us to get emotional and be physical on a non-physical team, we didn’t have much.”

The Wild lost their home opener to Pittsburgh on Oct. 12 and then began their second-longest home point streak in team history by collecting points in 12 consecutive games from Oct. 20 to Dec. 14. That’s the third-longest home point streak in the NHL this season behind Boston’s 17-game stretch and the Islanders’ 13-game run.

“We have to play better at home than we have the last couple,” Parise said. “We talked about before these home games started that to get ourselves at least back in that (playoff) mix … we’ve got to start taking care of it now that the opportunity is there. We’ve got to start winning here.”

For the Wild to end their one-year playoff absence this spring, they will need to start collecting points again this weekend when they play host to Winnipeg on Saturday and Calgary on Sunday. The Jets cruised to a 6-0 victory over Minnesota at the X just before Christmas before the Wild beat Calgary two days later.

“It’s tough,” said Wild winger Marcus Foligno, who was moved from the fourth to the first line because of his aggressive play Tuesday. “We talk about being at home and how we’re home for a while now. … It’s great to be home but unless you’re winning … if you’re not winning, it’s going to be pretty tough around here. We’ve got to try to figure it out here sooner rather than later.”

Center Mikko Koivu, who returned from a lower body injury Tuesday after missing 12 games because of a lower body injury, tried to remain optimistic in the midst of a roller-coaster season that has had more downs than ups.

“I’ve said it before, but even at the start of the season the results weren’t what we wanted but for the most part the whole season I think we’ve been playing pretty well,” he said. “It’s the timely goals, it’s the momentum in the game that we need to learn from and I think we did. Now we’ve just got to find it again. Especially here at home. It’s going to be a long stretch that for the most part we’re going to be home a lot. We’ve got to reset here and find the mojo back that brought us that confidence that we were tough to beat at home and we’ve got to find that again.”

It better happen soon or Wild players will literally find themselves at home this spring.