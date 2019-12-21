Zulgad’s Wild hat trick: Home isn’t so sweet; reason to get defensive; power play continues to struggle

ST. PAUL — Two days after the Wild produced eight goals in a victory at Arizona, and riding a 12-game point streak at home, the Wild returned to Xcel Energy Center on Saturday afternoon to begin a stretch in which they will play 18 of 22 games in downtown St. Paul.

It could not have gone worse.

After an opening period in which the Wild looked solid but trailed 2-0 (in part because of a shorthanded goal by Blake Wheeler to open the scoring at 14 minutes, 43 seconds), Minnesota fell apart and lost 6-0 to the Winnipeg Jets. It was Minnesota’s second-to-last game before next week’s Christmas break. Patrick Laine scored twice for the Jets and Wheeler had a goal and an assist.

“At the end of the first period, I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re playing better than them,'” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I said, ‘If you get one goal, you’re going to be right back in it.’ We didn’t get one.”

How bad did it get?

Alex Stalock was replaced by Devan Dubnyk after giving up a goal to Logan Shaw at 7:53 of the third period to make it 6-0. It was 3-0 after two periods, so things really didn’t fall apart until the third but what was clear throughout the entire game was that the Jets were the far more skilled team.

The Jets had a 3-on-0 break — I’ll repeat, a 3-on-0 break — but Kyle Connor failed to get a shot on Stalock in the second. Nonetheless, it was three Jets coming in on Stalock and no one back to help the goalie.

“It’s one of the games where you just have to forget and move onto the next one,” Wild winger Mats Zuccarello said. “It’s one of those games where you try and do everything right and everything goes wrong. It’s embarrassing, obviously, at home like that.

“But it’s one of those games where it’s hard. It looks like no one is trying. But the fact is everyone is trying hard, everyone is working hard. It’s one of those game that you have once or twice a season where everything goes wrong. It’s important that we just forget and don’t lose confidence off of this.”

The loss was the Wild’s first in regulation since their home opener against Pittsburgh on Oct. 12. Minnesota is now 9-2-3 at home and will play host to Calgary on Monday afternoon before being off until Friday. The Wild, who are without centers Mikko Koivu and Joel Eriksson Ek and winger Jason Zucker, have lost three of four.

WHERE’S THE OFFENSE?

After tying the franchise record for goals in a game in an 8-5 victory over Arizona on Thursday, the Wild was shutout for the third time this season and the first time since Oct. 24 in Nashville. So what happened?

“You watch a lot of hockey and teams that score a lot of goals one game, they usually say, ‘Geez, I wish we would have saved some for the next game,'” Boudreau said. “But I’m more worried about defending. We gave up five and then we gave up six. You can’t win hockey games when your goals-against average is about 3.5. It’s not going to work.”

Beyond the SKOR: A game the #mnwild would like to forget. pic.twitter.com/SdYX36pZCw — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) December 21, 2019

Boudreau did point out that Saturday’s loss was the first game the Wild have been out of since the Oct. 24 loss. “It can’t happen too often, especially at home,” Boudreau said. “You don’t want to ever get embarrassed like that at home.”

Asked about starting this portion of the home schedule with such a disappointing game, Boudreau said: “The fans wanted to cheer today. They were into it, afternoon game, a lot of kids here. I could go through the whole roster, but I don’t think it was anybody that looked like they had a lot of energy. Even though the first period … I didn’t think Winnipeg was very good in the first period, but their big players, when they give them the chance to score, they score.”

POWER PLAY CONTINUES TO SLUMP

The Wild went 0-for-2 on the power play and are now 2-for-29 with a man advantage in the past 10 games. “We work at it every day, so it’s back to the drawing board a little bit,” Boudreau said. “I think we had chances, we just didn’t pay the price to score.”

Zach Parise was asked if he could put his finger on what has gone wrong. The Wild were ranked 21st in the NHL in power-play percentage entering Saturday at 17.8%. “There are probably a few things that can be better, of course,” said Parise, whose 14 goals and five power-play goals lead the Wild. “We wouldn’t be 2-for-(29) if there wasn’t. We’ll have to watch a little video and see where we can be better.”