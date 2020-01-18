Alex Stalock shuts out Stars as he continues to make strong case to be Wild’s No. 1 goalie

ST. PAUL — Much of Alex Stalock’s time with the Wild has been spent waiting for an opportunity to start when it made sense to give starting goalie Devan Dubnyk a breather. That’s no longer the case and it’s safe to say right now Stalock should be considered the Wild’s No. 1 goalie.

That comes after Stalock won his second consecutive start on Saturday night as the Wild cruised to a 7-0 victory over Dallas at Xcel Energy Center. Stalock made 27 saves to get his second shutout of the season after stopping 18 shots in a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Stalock got that start following the Wild’s embarrassing 7-3 loss on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Dubnyk played the entire game against the Penguins and faced 29 shots in a one-sided loss that dropped the Wild to 1-5-1 in their past seven games. Dubnyk had started two in a row, including a 4-1 loss against Vancouver on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Boudreau has long said that Dubnyk is the Wild’s top goalie and that wasn’t going to change but he appears to have little choice but to stick with Stalock as the Wild prepares to play host to Florida on Monday and Detroit on Wednesday before Minnesota begins the All-Star break.

Stalock entered Saturday’s game with a 6-1-1 record, a 2.33 goals-against average and .916 save percentage at home, so having him continue to start at the X makes even more sense. Stalock made a big save halfway through the first period Saturday when he stopped Dallas’ Denis Gurianov on a breakaway after Matt Dumba lost the puck at the point. Shortly after Stalock’s stop, Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon beat goalie Anton Khudobin with a slapshot to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. Stalock also made 13 saves in the second period.

“Yeah, it’s a conundrum,” Boudreau said when asked about Stalock’s performance and the decision-making process of which goalie starts. “If they push each other, just like forwards keep pushing each other, the defense keep pushing each other, it makes you a better team as a group.”

Stalock’s start Saturday was his 22nd this season — one off the single-season high he has made in three-plus years with the Wild — but that’s because the veteran saw extensive playing time earlier this season when Dubnyk was away from the team so he could attend to a family situation.

Does this mean Dubnyk isn’t going to play going forward? Obviously not. But with how things are going for the playoff-longshot Wild, continuing to start Stalock shouldn’t be a tough call.