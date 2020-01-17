Could Matt Dumba be moved by Wild before trade deadline?

Jonas Brodin isn’t the only Wild defenseman who might be moved before the Feb. 24 trade deadline. General manager Bill Guerin could be willing to deal Matt Dumba, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

“I’m told that Bill Guerin is open for business, and part of the trade bait list could include veteran defenseman Matthew Dumba,” Dreger said on TSN’s “Insider Trading” segment Thursday.

Dumba’s name can be added to a list of trade candidates that include winger Jason Zucker (Pittsburgh) and Jonas Brodin (Carolina). Michael Russo of The Athletic reported the interest in those two this week.

Dumba, 25, had 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 games in 2018-19 before having his season ended when he suffered a ruptured pectoral muscle. Dumba, who had 14 goals and 50 points in 2017-18, has had a rough 2019-20. He has three goals and 10 assists and is minus-14 in 47 games. Dumba signed a five-year, $30 million and is under contract through 2022-23.