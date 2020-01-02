Goff: Is the Wild’s recent run of success sustainable?

Over the last eight weeks, the Wild look like one of the best teams in Western Conference.

After a dismal start where they were in last place after the first 10 games of the season, Minnesota has turned things around. Since Nov. 4, (27 games) the Wild are 15-8-4, good for 34 points, which is the third most in the Western Conference in that time span. Their 92 goals are the sixth most in the NHL and they’ve received balanced scoring from its veterans and younger players.

Since Nov. 4:

Eric Staal: 11 goals, 11 assists 22 points Kevin Fiala: 7 goals, 15 assists 22 points Zach Parise: 11 goals, 9 assists 20 points Mats Zuccarello: 8 goals, 11 assists 19 points Luke Kunin: 7 goals, 6 assists 13 points Ryan Donato: 8 goals, 3 assists 11 points

What’s so interesting is how the Wild are getting their goal scoring. During their run of better play, Minnesota is averaging just 28.6 shots per game, which is the second least amount in the NHL but their team shooting percentage of 11.9% is by far the highest in the league. This is despite the fact Wild can’t seem to figure it out on the power play. Only 15 goals (17.1%) have come on the man advantage, which is the 25th. And the Colorado Avalanche are the only team who have scored more 5-on-5 goals (70) than the Wild (68). Even if you take a look at their pace, the Wild’s total shot attempts for and against during their hot streak, isn’t much different from when they were struggling.

Nov. 4-current : 87.9 Total shots attempts in games for and against.

Oct. 1 -Nov. 3 : 86.1 Total shots attempts in games for and against.

With such a high shooting percentage on such a small amount of shots, it’s likely the Wild’s offense is heading towards a regression. In the first month of the season when the offense couldn’t score, they were averaging nearly the same amount of shots per game (29.0) but scored just 2.36 goals, which was 29th in the NHL. So even if the Wild’s offense cooled off, it likely won’t be as bad as it was earlier in the season.

The more concerning area is the team’s goaltending. Although he’s won the majority of his starts (7-3-2), Alex Stalock hasn’t been very good of late, posting a .328 GAA and .895 Sv% in his last 13 starts. After missing time with a family matter, Devan Dubnyk has returned to the team but is 3-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA and .909 SV% since Dec. 19.

Fans did get a nice glimpse from rookie Kaapo Kahkonen, making five starts, going 3-1-1 with a .913 SV% before being demoted upon Dubnyk’s return. As much as it would be beneficial to get him back up here, it likely won’t happen unless Dubnyk has to step away again or either goalie were to be moved at the deadline.

Another issue is the team’s penalty kill, which has historically been so sound but they’ve killed off just 75% of their penalties over the run of better play, which is 26th in the NHL.

Encouraging as it is to see the Wild’s younger players taking significant steps forward, in order to sustain their winning ways, other areas will have to rise like goaltending and special teams play when there is a natural drop in the team’s shooting percentage.

With a staunch head coach like Bruce Boudreau at the helm milking points and the team getting centers Mikko Koivu and Joel Erikkson Ek back from injuries, they’ll be a fun team to watch with the calendar turning over. How the team performs between now and the Feb. 24 trade deadline may tell us about their true identity.