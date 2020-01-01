Wild to play host to 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field

Craig Leipold had tried to get the Winter Classic in Minnesota for several years, but the closest the Wild owner had come was a Stadium Series game in 2016 against the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium.

That was fun but it wasn’t nearly as special as the Winter Classic, one of the NHL’s marquee events.

On Wednesday, Leipold’s work to get the Jan. 1 game finally was rewarded as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the Wild would play host to the 2021 Winter Classic next New Year’s Day at Target Field. The Wild’s opponent for the nationally televised game on NBC will be announced at a later date.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to treat our fans to an incredibly unique and exciting experience celebrating our favorite game, and would like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman for his support and the Minnesota Twins organization for their help in securing this event,” Leipold said in a statement.

The NHL began playing an outdoor game on New Year’s Day in 2008 when the Buffalo Sabres played host to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Buffalo Bills stadium. Bettman’s announcement about next year’s game came Thursday as Dallas was playing host to Nashville in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl.

The Wild beat Chicago, 6-1, in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 21.

Because the NHL lost the 2004-05 season to the lockout, next season will mark the Wild’s 20th season of play. What’s interesting is that Leipold tried to get the game when the Wild still had high hopes for being a Stanley Cup contender following the signings of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter on July 4, 2012.

But the Wild did not make the playoffs last season after making six consecutive appearances and aren’t expected to be in the playoffs again this season. The Winter Classic being in Minnesota still makes a ton of sense given it’s a weeklong celebration of hockey that goes well beyond one NHL game.