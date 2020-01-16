Zulgad: Embracing the turmoil: Wild again show they are best when facing chaos

ST. PAUL — A one-sided loss on Tuesday in Pittsburgh; trade rumors surrounding key players; the captain demoted to the fourth line; and an opponent that had won 11 of its last 12.

The Wild’s game against Tampa Bay on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center had all of the ingredients for another defeat. So what happened? What seems to happen so often when you’re prepared to write off the Wild. They won.

The two points gained in a 3-2 victory over the Lightning still left Minnesota well out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference wild card race, but it did get a seven-game homestand off to a good start and dialed down the pressure on a team that was 1-5-1 in its past seven. The Wild again seemed to be on their last legs but yet unwilling to accept their fate.

“We knew we hadn’t played well,” said Wild defenseman Ryan Suter, whose second-period goal proved to be the game-winner. “For us to get back on the horse and play the way we did shows how we’re capable of playing.”

It’s unclear if the pressure extended all the way to coach Bruce Boudreau’s perch, but considering how many NHL coaches have been fired since the start of the season (it’s seven and counting) no one behind a bench should feel safe these days.

Boudreau, whose lineup card error on Tuesday forced Greg Pateryn to sit and left the Wild with only five defensemen for a 7-3 loss, knew exactly what he was doing on Thursday when he put captain Mikko Koivu on the fourth line between Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman. That enabled Boudreau to promote Victor Rask to the second line, two games after Rask was a surprising healthy scratch in a loss against Vancouver.

Koivu was playing in his 1,008th game as a member of the Wild but his veteran status wasn’t enough to keep him among the top six forwards. Koivu has only one assist in seven games since returning from a 12-game absence caused by injury and has only two goals and 11 assists this season. Boudreau acknowledged dropping Koivu was difficult but pointed out he played 14 minutes, 17 seconds. Koivu, however, had been averaging 17:18 of ice time per game.

“The only thing he didn’t do … he was in the box for one penalty, which he would have killed, which would probably put him up to 15 minutes,” Boudreau said. “He didn’t play the power play, which is where his other two minutes comes in. So there wasn’t really a big change in what he did. I thought he played a heck of a game, too … I just thought the balance was good. Whether (the move is) just for one night because we’re playing another good team, Dallas, on Saturday.”

The 36-year-old Koivu is in the final season of his contract and almost certainly is not part of the Wild’s future. Putting him on the fourth line makes sense no matter how you want to spin it. Not only did the move stand to shake up a slumping team, but more importantly it rewarded a guy who has played better than most expected.

Paul Fenton, the Wild’s one-and-done general manager, looked as if he pulled off the worst trade in franchise history last season when he acquired the slow-footed Rask from Carolina for winger Nino Niederreiter.

Niederreiter had 14 goals and 16 assists and was a plus-7 in 36 regular-season games after joining the Hurricanes and then added a goal and four points in 15 postseason games. But he entered Thursday with only six goals and 15 assists and was a minus-5 in 46 games; Rask has four goals and 10 points and is a plus-7 in 36 games.

The Wild’s tumble in the Western Conference also has sparked speculation about potential moves with the NHL trade deadline just more than a month away on Feb. 24. The buzz, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic, surrounds winger Jason Zucker and defenseman Jonas Brodin.

Zucker is being pursued by Pittsburgh, which is nothing new but more interesting than ever considering Wild general manager Bill Guerin was the assistant GM for the Penguins before taking the Minnesota job. Brodin, meanwhile, might be a guy Guerin would prefer not to trade but he could get a substantial return because of the blue liner’s steady play. Russo reported that Carolina likes Brodin, but Toronto and Winnipeg also would be wise to involve themselves in any such talks.

Winger Marcus Foligno, another guy who could draw interest from contenders, acknowledged the Wild’s inconsistent habits have been frustrating.

“You see a game like tonight, where you’re playing a much better team in the standings, and everyone gets up for it,” he said. “Sometimes when you don’t play a team like Tampa you kind of drop to their standards. That’s something we’re trying to figure out.

“That’s something that, honestly, I just think it’s the way we played today, every game that we’ve won we’ve played like that and it’s a full 60 (minutes). When we don’t, I don’t know if it’s just mental, or it’s fatigue, but it just seems like when we’re not playing as a team, if we have individual efforts, we don’t jell so well. It’s something that we’ve got 30-some games left, it’s got to be figured out now rather than later.”

Or Guerin almost certainly will be looking to deal. The Wild will attempt to make Guerin’s decisions more difficult by making the most of this stretch in which 11 of 12 games will be at home. An obviously relieved Boudreau wasn’t about to guess as to how that might go.

“I’m not going to speculate (on) what Billy has to do, or what he wants to do, he’s going to do what he feels is the right thing to do,” Boudreau said. “But I can say this: Every player loves playing in Minnesota. No one wants to leave. I would venture to bet they are going to play their butts off to get back in the race.”

On Tuesday that thought seemed laughable. On Thursday, it seemed far more realistic. Such is life with the Minnesota Wild.