Blackhawks claim defenseman Nick Seeler off waivers from Wild

Nick Seeler established himself as a regular on the Wild blue line last season when he played in 71 games but the emergence of Carson Soucy this season cost Seeler playing time and eventually his roster spot.

𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙄𝙈𝙀𝘿 💥 The #Blackhawks have claimed defenseman Nick Seeler off of waivers from the Minnesota Wild. Seeler (AAV of $725,000) is signed through the 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/5cWj7INuCw — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 3, 2020

Seeler, who had played in only six games this season and hadn’t been in a game since Dec. 7, was claimed off waivers on Monday by the Chicago Blackhawks. A fifth-round pick by the Wild in 2011, Seeler played in 22 games in 2017-18 before moving into a regular role last season.

Newest member of the #Blackhawks Nick Seeler takes the ice here in Minnesota wearing No. 55 on the back of his helmet. pic.twitter.com/e7FJkneRGB — Carter Baum (@CarterBaum) February 3, 2020

Seeler had two goals, nine assists and 93 penalty minutes in 99 games over his three seasons with the Wild. The Wild will play host to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.