Blackhawks claim defenseman Nick Seeler off waivers from Wild

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad February 3, 2020 3:25 pm

Nick Seeler established himself as a regular on the Wild blue line last season when he played in 71 games but the emergence of Carson Soucy this season cost Seeler playing time and eventually his roster spot.

Seeler, who had played in only six games this season and hadn’t been in a game since Dec. 7, was claimed off waivers on Monday by the Chicago Blackhawks. A fifth-round pick by the Wild in 2011, Seeler played in 22 games in 2017-18 before moving into a regular role last season.

Seeler had two goals, nine assists and 93 penalty minutes in 99 games over his three seasons with the Wild. The Wild will play host to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

