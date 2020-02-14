Get to know him: Wild interim coach Dean Evason

The Wild promoted assistant Dean Evason to the interim head coach role on Friday after Bruce Boudreau was fired. So who is the Wild’s new coach — at least for the remainder of the season? Here’s more on Evason.

Evason was named an assistant for the Wild on June 6, 2018 after spending six seasons (2012-18) as coach of the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League. He went 242-161-53 (.588) while coaching Nashville’s top minor league affiliate. Evason was hired by former Wild GM Paul Fenton, who came to Minnesota from Nashville and was in charge of the Milwaukee team.

Evason spent seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals (2005-12). During that time, the Capitals went 294-206-74 (.576) and won four consecutive Southeast Divison titles, went to the playoffs in his last five seasons and won the 2010 Presidents’ Trophy. Boudreau took over as the Caps coach in 2007 and was in charge until 22 games into the 2011-12 season.

Evason spent six seasons as a head coach in the Western Hockey League, serving as co-coach of the Calgary Hitmen in 2004-05, head coach of the Vancouver Giants for two seasons (2002-04) and head coach of the Kamloops Blazers for three seasons (1999-2002).

Evason, who was selected by Washington in the fifth round (89th overall) of the 1982 NHL draft, had 372 points, including 139 goals, and 1,002 penalty minutes in 803 career games during 13 seasons (1983-96) as a center with the Capitals, Whalers, Sharks, Stars and Flames. Evason had nine goals and 20 assists and 132 penalty minutes in 55 playoff games. He retired following two seasons (1997-99) as a player/coach with Landshut in the German League.

Evason was born Aug. 22, 1964 (55). His wife’s name is Genevieve. He has three children, Bryce, Brianne and Brooke.