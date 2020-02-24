No deal: Zach Parise will be staying with Wild

Zach Parise won’t be moving to the New York Islanders after all. Wild general manager Bill Guerin engaged in talks with the Islanders ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline but the deal did not get done, despite the fact Parise told Guerin he was willing to waive his no-move clause to go to the Islanders.

The Wild traded winger Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh two weeks ago and Guerin recently offered to move veteran center Mikko Koivu, if he was willing to waive his no-move clause. Koivu, however, decided he wanted to stay in Minnesota and after Guerin and Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello couldn’t work out a deal on Monday, Parise will be staying in Minnesota as well.

Parise, 35, leads the Wild with 21 goals in 61 games this season.

Guerin ended up making no trades on Monday. The Wild are five points back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference after losing to St. Louis on Sunday.