Wild deals Jason Zucker to Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk and first-round pick

The Jason Zucker trade rumors became a reality on Monday night when the Wild dealt the left winger to the Pittsburgh Penguins for center Alex Galchenyuk, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and prospect Calen Addison.

If Pittsburgh does not qualify for the playoffs this season, the Penguins will have the option to move the first-round selection to the Wild from the 2020 draft to the 2021. The Penguins are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference.

Galchenyuk, 25, had five goals and 12 assists in 45 games with the Penguins this season after scoring 19 goals with 22 assists in 72 games last season in Arizona. Galchenyuk, the third-overall pick in the 2012 draft, has 313 points, including 132 goals, in 535 career NHL games during eight seasons with Montreal (2012-18), Arizona (2018-19) and Pittsburgh (2019-20).

Addison, 19, has 10 goals and 33 assists in 39 games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Western Hockey League this season. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defenseman was taken by the Penguins in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Zucker, 28, was recently demoted to the fourth line by the Wild before being moved back to the second line during Sunday’s loss to Colorado. A second-round pick in 2010 by Minnesota, Zucker had 132 goals and 243 points in 456 games with the Wild.