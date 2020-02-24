Reports: Wild working on deal to send Zach Parise to Islanders

Zach Parise’s time as a member of the Wild could soon be ending, at least if general manager Bill Guerin can work out a trade with the New York Islanders.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching at 2 p.m. Monday, reports surfaced that Parise had waived his no-move clause, if a deal with the Islanders can get done. Parise has a team-leading 21 goals in 61 games with the Wild this season.

Parise is willing to waive no-move is this comes to fruition. It’s a complicated trade. Talks have been ongoing with #mnwild since last summer and revived lately. Ladd would have been the return last summer https://t.co/9iL0NuTiVs — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 24, 2020

Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter joined the Wild on July 4, 2012, with each signing 13-year, $98 million contracts. The move was expected to bring a Stanley Cup to Minnesota but the Wild never got past the second round of the playoffs as they qualified for the postseason six years in a row. Last season, the Wild missed the playoffs and it was clear Parise and Suter had missed their windows to make the Wild a winner.

Parise is in the eighth year of his contract with the Wild and is making $9 million this season. Guerin would free up significant space under the salary cap by trading him, even if the return from the Islanders is underwhelming. The Islanders currently hold the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race with 76 points and are a point behind the third-place Flyers in the Metropolitan Division.

New York made a significant deadline deal on Monday morning when it sent a conditional 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 third-round pick to Ottawa for center Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageau has 24 goals and 40 points in 60 games this season. The Islanders are in need of quality depth and Pageau and Parise would provide it.

Guerin, meanwhile, is looking to put his stamp on the team and trading Parise would be another step toward that happening. Guerin traded Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh two weeks ago and offered veteran center Mikko Koivu the chance to waive his no-move clause last week. The Wild’s long-time captain, who would have been shopped to contenders, decided to stay put.

If the 35-year-old Parise is dealt, he will depart Minnesota having scored 188 goals (third in franchise history) with 185 assists (eighth) for 373 points (third) in 505 regular-season games (seventh). His 68 power-play goals are the most in Wild history. Parise spent his first seven years and 502 games with the New Jersey Devils.