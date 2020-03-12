NHL puts its season on hold because of coronavirus

The NHL joined the NBA and MLS in halting its regular season because of the spread of the coronavirus. The Wild had been scheduled to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

More details on the NHL suspending play. No travel allowed. No meeting. No paractices. However, it’s a rapidly changing environment. For now it’s go home, go home and stay home until further notice. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 12, 2020

Depending on how long the hiatus continues, there is a chance the NHL could decide to end the regular season and pick up with the playoffs. That would mean the Wild would end up outside the postseason picture. The playoff berths would be awarded on points percentage.