Wild acquire center Nick Bonino from Predators, send Luke Kunin to Nashville

Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino celebrates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Wild acquired Nick Bonino and a second- and third-round pick in this year’s draft from Nashville on Wednesday in exchange for winger Luke Kunin and a fourth-round (101st) selection in the draft. The first round of the draft was conducted Tuesday and Rounds 2-7 are being held Wednesday.

Bonino, a 32-year-old center, had 18 goals and 17 assists in 67 games with the Predators last season. He has played for Anaheim, Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Nashville during his 11-year NHL career. He will count as a $4.1 million salary-cap hit next season in the last year of his contract. He had 47 goals and 48 assists in three seasons with Nashville.

Kunin had 15 goals and 16 assists in 63 games for the Wild last season and has 23 goals and 29 assists in career 131 games. Kunin was the 15th pick by the Wild in the 2016 draft and is a restricted free agent.