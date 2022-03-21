Wild acquire Marc-Andre Fleury from Blackhawks

Mar 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild acquired goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday morning for a second-round pick that will turn into a first-rounder if the Wild wins two rounds in the playoffs and the future Hall of Fame goalie wins at least four games in those rounds, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Fleury and Wild general manager Bill Guerin were teammates in Pittsburgh, and Fleury was a member of three Stanley Cup championship teams with the Penguins.

The Athletic also reported the Wild was moving Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick in a trade with San Jose. The Wild will get back defenseman Jacob Middleton from the Sharks.

The NHL trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Monday.

