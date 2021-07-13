Wild haven’t asked Zach Parise, Ryan Suter to waive no-move clauses ahead of expansion draft

Jan 20, 2018; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise (11) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Parise and Ryan Suter have not been asked to waive their no-move clauses for the upcoming NHL expansion draft, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and The Scoop podcast on SKOR North.

That means Wild general manager Bill Guerin will have to have both veterans on his team’s protected list when it’s submitted Saturday. The list of protected players for each team will be announced Sunday and the Seattle Kraken will choose available players in the expansion draft on July 21.

The deadline to ask players to waive their no-move clause is Tuesday and the final day for players to waive the clause is Friday.

Parise and Suter join winger Mats Zuccarello and defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin as Wild players with no-move clauses. Guerin has the option of protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie or eight skaters (forwards and defensemen) and a goalie.

Asking Parise and/or Suter to waive their no-move agreements so the Wild could protect a younger player made sense given its seems unlikely the Kraken would have claimed the soon-to-be 37-year-old Parise or the 36-year-old Suter. Both carry a salary-cap hit of $7.538 million through the 2024-25 season.

Parise, who was a healthy scratch near the end of the regular season and then for the first three games of the Wild’s opening round playoff loss to Vegas, might have been hesitant to do the Wild a favor. The winger remains a candidate to be bought out.