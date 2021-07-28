Wild sign veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski to one-year contract

May 7, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) controls the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild added some much-needed help on the blue line as free agency opened Wednesday, signing veteran defenseman and former Gopher Alex Goligoski to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Goligoski, who will turn 36 on Friday, has played for Pittsburgh, Dallas and Arizona since entering the NHL during the 2007-08 season. Goligoski had three goals and 19 assists in 56 games with Arizona last season.

The Wild also signed free agent forward Frederick Gaudreau to a two-year, $2.4 million deal.

Welcome, welcome! The #mnwild has agreed to terms with forward Frederick Gaudreau on a two-year, $2.4 million contract ($1.2 million AAV). More 🗞 » https://t.co/Tbt7e0r4bz pic.twitter.com/dULWAiUcJV — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 28, 2021

Other free agent moves: