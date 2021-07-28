Featured Posts | Wild

By Judd Zulgad |

Wild sign veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski to one-year contract

NHL: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
May 7, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) controls the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild added some much-needed help on the blue line as free agency opened Wednesday, signing veteran defenseman and former Gopher Alex Goligoski to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Goligoski, who will turn 36 on Friday, has played for Pittsburgh, Dallas and Arizona since entering the NHL during the 2007-08 season. Goligoski had three goals and 19 assists in 56 games with Arizona last season.

The Wild also signed free agent forward Frederick Gaudreau to a two-year, $2.4 million deal.

Other free agent moves:

  • Defenseman Ian Cole, whom the Wild was hoping to bring back, signed a one-year, 2.9 million contract with Carolina.
  • Former Wild defenseman Ryan Suter, who had his contract bought out by the team, agreed to a reported four-year contract with an average annual value of $3.65 million with the Dallas Stars.
  • Nick Bonino, who spent last season with the Wild, reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the San Jose Sharks with a reported AAV of $2.05 million.