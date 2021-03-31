Wild sign Matt Boldy to entry-level contract, will have him start with AHL affiliate in Iowa

Jun 21, 2019; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Matthew Boldy poses for a photo after being selected as the number twelve overall pick to the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild signed winger Matt Boldy to a three-year, entry-level contract on Tuesday, two days after Boston College’s season came to an end in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament. Boldy, who will turn 20 on April 5, was a first-round pick (12th overall) of the Wild in 2019.

The Wild announced that Boldy will begin his professional career with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. The entry-level deal means the Wild were willing to immediately burn a season of Boldy’s contract — it will expire after 2022-23 — and increases the odds he will make his debut with the team this spring.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Boldy played two years with Boston College, scoring 11 goals with 20 assists in 22 games this past season. He had nine goals and 17 assists in 34 games as a freshman. Boldy also played for the gold-medal winning U.S. team this past winter in the World Junior Championships. He finished tied for fourth in the tournament with five goals and had seven points in seven games.

