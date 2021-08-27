Wild sign veteran defenseman to one-year contract

Vancouver Canucks Jordie Benn (8) skates during an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Vancouver, Canada. (AP Photo/Rich Lam)

The Wild added depth to their blue line on Friday by signing veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

Benn, 34, split last season between Vancouver and Winnipeg, scoring a goal with nine assists and 51 blocked shots in 39 games. Benn began his NHL career with Dallas in 2011-12 after going undrafted. The older brother of Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn, Jordie also has spent time with Montreal.

Benn was acquired by the Jets from the Canucks last April 12 in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft. He had one assist in three playoff games with the Jets. Benn has 127 points, including 24 goals, and is a plus-19 with 222 penalty minutes, 670 hits and 908 blocked shots in 556 career games in 10 seasons.

Benn joins a blue that already includes Calen Addison, Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, Alex Goligoski, Dmitry Kulikov, Dakota Mermis, Jon Merrill and Jared Spurgeon.