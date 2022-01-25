Will Cleveland exec be named Vikings GM now that Ryan Poles reportedly will take Bears job?

Jun 11, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings’ list of finalists for their general manager job appears to be done to one.

Ryan Poles, who was supposed to interview for the position on Wednesday, is finalizing a deal to become GM of the Chicago Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Poles had been Kansas City’s assistant director of player personnel.

That means Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Cleveland’ Browns vice president of football operations, is the likely choice to be the Vikings’ GM. Adofo-Mensah, who has a background in analytics and has worked for the 49ers and Browns, was scheduled to meet with Vikings officials for his final interview on Wednesday.

Once the Vikings have a GM in place they will work on hiring a coach to replace Mike Zimmer. Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman were fired on Jan. 10.