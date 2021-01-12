Winger Marcus Foligno signs contract extension as Wild get set to open season

Minnesota Wild’s Marcus Foligno skates against the Winnipeg Jets during an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Three days before opening the regular season against the Los Angeles Kings, the Wild took care of some business on Tuesday by signing winger Marcus Foligno to a three-year, $9.3 million contact extension that will have an average annual value of $3.1 million and run through the 2023-24 season.

Foligno, 29, had 11 goals and 25 points in 59 games last season, establishing career highs in points and plus/minus rating (plus-8). He also led the Wild with 184 hits. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Foligno has become a solid contributor for the Wild as he enters his fourth season with the team. He is entering the final season of a four-year, $11.5 million deal that will pay him $3 million this season.

There was some thought that Foligno might have been in the running to be named the Wild’s captain as training camp opened but that honor went to veteran defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

Foligno was acquired from Buffalo in June 2017, along with winger Tyler Ennis and a third-round pick, in exchange for Jason Pominville, Marco Scandella and a fourth-round selection in the 2018 NHL draft. Foligno was a fourth-round pick of the Sabres in 2009.