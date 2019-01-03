3-Point Play: Thibs, Rose, and a drubbing in Philly

So much has happened with this team since my last column. After graduating in December, I took a 10-day vacation to California with my girlfriend to celebrate. It was a great time and of course that’s when things happen with the Timberwolves. The coach is fired, players may have or may not have said unfortunate things and more.

The one thing I appreciate about this beat is that it’s never dull and the news cycle stops for no one. No, not even warm-weather vacations in January for people who live in cold-weather climates.

It’s probably best that we get into this column before something else happens.

The Timberwolves seemed to have their minds made up on Thibodeau

I remember exactly where I was when the news of the Tom Thibodeau firing broke: flipping through records at Amoeba Records in Downtown Los Angeles. If you’ve never been, it’s a massive record store spread out across two levels and I was somewhere between the S’s and V’s when I got the notification.

It made sense that the team wasn’t satisfied with its performance since the Jimmy Butler trade. They were just a team, average in practically every major category and spinning their wheels at the bottom of the conference. The only real surprise was that it didn’t happen sooner after how Thibodeau handled the Butler situation.

What is surprising is that it came after a 22-point victory over the Lakers.

If ownership knew that not even a blowout win would allow Thibodeau to coach another day, then their minds were made up when they woke up that day. Would Ryan Saunders, who had spent 2.5 years as an assistant under Thibodeau, have been ill-prepared? It seems unlikely that a game plan wouldn’t have already been in place.

Whether or not ownership realized it before the game, their minds were made up. Perhaps they thought that they would see how the Wolves played against the LeBron-less Lakers. And when they realized that the commanding victory didn’t change their opinion that nothing would they acted swiftly.

Derrick Rose and “haters”

There’s something that’s bothered me about the conversation surrounding Rose’s resurgence this season. Let’s look at two schools of thought.

1) At the time of the signing, Rose was a low-risk, high-reward addition after going unsigned for two weeks after being cut by Utah. After all, it’d been five years since Rose had been a healthy and productive player as he crept closer and closer to 30 years old. Rose had reportedly contemplated walking away from the game and taken sabbaticals for reflection from both the Knicks and Cavs before reaching the Wolves.

2) Rose has played impressively in a Wolves uniform and has been a positive addition to the locker room. Whether as a starter or bench player, Rose can provide instant offense and is in the midst of what is, by far, his best statistical shooting season. He also has reportedly found the joy in basketball again and has remained healthy. Rose has shown this season that he can extend his career as an instant offense bench player who may be an all-star.

What has happened too often in the discussion over Rose’s play has been the commentary that he was “counted out” or people didn’t believe in him as if to see he was being unfairly viewed. That was not the case.

Here’s the thing, both of the aforementioned schools of thought can be true. He had a rough half decade on the basketball court but has worked to forge a new role in the league.

It’s acceptable to change course on an issue once more knowledge becomes available. In fact, it’s an intelligent way to go through life. Denying Rose had played poorly the five years prior to arriving in Minnesota would be as foolish as saying that he’s had a bad season.

There was no way to know that Rose’s career would take this turn again and that’s great for him. But let’s not act like this was the obvious outcome from the start. Players like Rose and even Grant Hill are in the minority. Great players like Tracy McGrady, Penny Hardaway, Yao Ming, and Amare Stoudemire’s careers took a turn for the worse after injuries took their hold.

Rose reached 10,000 career points on Tuesday, something that seemed unlikely just one year ago. The milestone is a testament to his work ethic and willingness to adapt. As was mentioned above, cases like Rose’s are the exception rather than the rule.

Fandoms are good for the game and Rose has among the most loyal in the NBA. While there’s nothing wrong with being happy for your favorite player, lording Rose’s resurgent season over those who were rightfully skeptical at the time of the signing is not necessary.

Let’s talk about that Sixers game

This was incredible to watch. In case you haven’t seen the score, the Wolves lost 149-107 to Jimmy Butler and Co. in Philadelphia. And the score was every bit as bad as the play on the court suggests.

The Wolves allowed more points in the first half than they had in any other half of basketball in franchise history. What you may call appalling or concerning, others may call “witnessing history.” It’s actually difficult to imagine the early-90’s or late-2000’s Wolves teams didn’t already own that distinction.

Despite the Sixers outshooting the Wolves 69.3 percent on 2-pointers and 48.8 percent on 3-pointers, Philly still won the rebounding battle by 20 boards (54-34) and finished with one fewer offensive rebound. Yes, the Wolves shot below 40 percent from the field and still got beat on that many rebounding opportunities.

Maybe the team tried implementing some new schematic tweaks from Ryan Saunders and floundered in Robert Covington’s absence. The Sixers continually exploited the Wolves inside, attempted a dozen shots in the restricted area alone — that I could count — and making 10 of them. Whether it was Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, or Landry Shamet, the Sixers got into the lane at will and out-hustled the Wolves’ sluggish interior defense for easy cuts, alley oops, and tip-in shots.

Of course, by the time a Sixers ballhandler made it to the paint, they usually had a full head of steam. The Sixers outscored the Wolves 28-12 in fast break points and had nine more opportunities on the break.

Yes, the Wolves attempted just two fewer 3-pointers than the Sixers made but they got to the line 14 more times than the home team and still allowed an average of 37.25 points in each quarter.

On a night when facing Butler for the first time and Covington and Dario Saric returned to Philadelphia, the Wolves showed complete defensive antipathy. The message was clear: this night was no more special than any other. Just 1-of-82 on the schedule.

I suppose the consolation is that after the Sixers were on pace for 166 points at halftime, the Wolves were able to hold them to under 150.

If it weren’t for the Vikings, this may be the clear worst loss by a Minnesota sports team in Philadelphia in recent memory.