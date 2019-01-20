Last Shots: On Rose’s game winner, Towns’ new demeanor, and Wiggins’ tough night

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-six quick thoughts for the 26 personal fouls committed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 116-114 win over the Phoenix Suns Sunday night at Target Center.

1. With 23.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Derrick Rose grabbed the inbounds pass along the baseline, and calmly walked the ball across half court. He waited, and waited, and waited with the ball near the mid-court logo. With just over six seconds remaining, bouncing the ball between his legs, he began advancing it again towards the right elbow as Mikal Bridges put his hands up, trying to distract the vision of Rose.

2. Rose then took two dribbles, stepped back to his right, and let it fly with 2.1 seconds left on the clock. By the time the ball came back down and splashed through the net, 0.6 seconds remained, the Wolves led by two, and their season may have been saved.

3. This season has been a story of on-court redemption for Rose. He’s having the best post-knee operation season of his career, and has carried the Wolves at times. Sunday night he walked off the floor to MVP chants after a 31-point performance that included the game-winner.

4. “Derrick had it going, especially in that fourth quarter,” interim coach Ryan Saunders said. “Put the ball in his hands and let him make a play.”

5. Rose scored 29 points in the second half, each bucket seeming to matter more than the last. He was masterful on a night when only two of his teammates really showed up to play.

6. Nights like this one can remind one just how good Rose was during his prime. They give a taste of what could have been, and a glimmer of hope that still could be. Rose flashed the ability to take over the game, as he did with 17 points in the third quarter as the Wolves fell down by as many as 11 points. Even on a night when he got off to a rocky start – shooting 1-of-6 with two points in the first half – he was able to command the second half.

7. Rose’s resilience is what the Wolves needed. When things became dire, he’s the one that stepped up when called upon. The issue, however, is that they even needed it on Sunday night.

8. The Suns were on the second night of a back-to-back. After getting hammered in Charlotte on Saturday night, Phoenix boarded a plane for the Twin Cities while the Wolves got to spend the night idle at home. This was a game that the Wolves should have had no problem not only winning, but winning handily.

9. The Suns entered and exited the night with 11 wins. The only competition they’re in is accumulating lottery ping-pong balls. A two possession stretch towards the end of the third quarter saw Kelly Oubre Jr. have a wide-open lob slip through his fingers followed by Quincy Acy – currently playing on a 10-day contract – miss a three so badly it was plausible to think the backboard may have a crack in the glass.

10. Plainly put, they’re bad. On Sunday they weren’t just a bad team, but one that’s also exhausted, and short-handed without DeAndre Ayton, the team’s second-best player.

11. Rose’s story of on-court success should be celebrated, but a big picture view shows that this win isn’t a good one, it’s a necessary one. It also shows that his shot may not have only saved Sunday night’s game, but also Minnesota’s season.

12. The Wolves are in an interesting position as Martin Luther King Jr. day arrives. They’re sitting at 22-24 on the season and a full three games behind the LA Clippers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

13. The NBA’s Trade Deadline is sneaking up in less than a month, and the Wolves are in no-man’s land. They’re caught being definitive buyers and definitive sellers. They’ve underachieved, but also are unsure of just how high the ceiling is for this team.

14. Part of that reason is because of the lack of development of Andrew Wiggins. In an ideal world for the Wolves, he would have been the one that took – and made – the final shot of Sunday’s game, not Rose. He would’ve been the one to will his team to the win with a 31-point performance and a monster second half.

15. Instead, Wiggins floated through yet another game, looking like he didn’t belong, or have any interest in being on the floor. He finished with 10 points and six rebounds on 3-of-14 shooting in 40 minutes of play. At one point Saunders walked down to the bench, had a quick chat with Luol Deng, and inserted him into the game for Wiggins.

16. That’s the kind of night it was for Wiggins in a season that seems to be full of them. He’s been able to show flashes of brilliance at times, but that’s been a constant for his career. He’s also floated through games, unable to affect the outcome. Sunday was the latter, and the former seemed like a distant dream.

17. Shifting back to the positive things for the Wolves, outside of Rose both Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson came to play on Sunday.

18. In the first half, Towns was an absolute monster. He actually got off to a bit of a slow start, as both teams did, but then took over. He finished the half with 28 of his 30 points, controlling the game, and his emotions.

19. An issue at times for Towns has been how emotional he gets on the court. It’s been something that’s impacted his game in a negative fashion, part of the reason he’s spent so much time in foul trouble. On Sunday, he sported a cool, calm, quiet demeanor. He needed to make the change for the good of the team, and that’s how it came about.

20. “I was asked by my teammates, I was asked by my coaching staff, you know, test it out. I gave it a ride today to see how it would go, and it got us a win.” Towns said of the demeanor change. “You’ve got to do whatever is asked by the coaching staff. Whatever is best for the team, I gotta do. I’m going to do that until the day I’m not wearing a jersey anymore. They came to me, they asked me. They only gotta to ask me, they don’t gotta tell me. As long as they ask I’m on board.”

21. It made a difference.

22. “We’ve had a number of conversations in the last couple of days as we usually do, and yeah we did speak on it, but that’s all him though,” Saunders said. “That was him being able to keep his cool. It was big for us.”

23. “It was solid, solid,” Gibson said of Towns’ attitude. ”He wasn’t really complaining to the refs today. Just staying with his game, staying with what he has to do. He had a great game, we kept going to him until they started double-teaming, triple-teaming him, but he always made the right play.”

24. Aside from his first half scoring outburst, the most important stat of the night may be that he only accrued two fouls in the win.

25. It’s not the end-all-be-all, but it’s a step in the right direction.

26. The Wolves get back in action on Tuesday night in Phoenix as they take on the Suns for the second straight game. Talk to you after.