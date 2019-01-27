Last Shots: On the point guard situation, communication, and Wiggins’ improvement

MINNEAPOLIS – Nineteen quick thoughts for the 19 points scored by Jerryd Bayless in Minnesota’s 125-111 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night at Target Center.

1. When the Wolves traded Jimmy Butler away for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Bayless, they couldn’t have envisioned many nights when Bayless was leading that trio in minutes. Likely at no point this season did the coaching staff hit the drawing board and string together a lineup consisting of Luol Deng, Gorgui Dieng, Josh Okogie, Bayless, and Saric with the thought that it could start the fourth quarter of an important January game.

2. That’s where the Wolves are right now. The point guard situation is as thin as could be. Bayless wasn’t thought to be someone to play heavy minutes when he was acquired. He’s now played 21 or more minutes in the last five games, including 40 on Friday night in Utah and 36 on Sunday night at home.

3. Bayless has been terrific in this role for the Wolves. Sunday night he was a big part of the reason why they were able to hang with the Jazz, but it’s a tough ask to have him as the replacement for Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose, and Tyus Jones as they’re all sidelined with various lower body injuries.

4. Against the Jazz it wasn’t a lack of effort or desire that led to the Wolves falling. They simply ran out of bullets.

5. Both Deng and Bayless have been able to help set an example as veterans in a locker room filled with younger players this season. Their biggest contributions to date likely have been things behind the scenes. That pair has combined for 46 healthy scratches this season. On Sunday night they combined for 62 minutes of on-court time and 34 points.

6. The problem right now for the Wolves isn’t how those two are playing – that’s been a delightful surprise – it’s that they’re tasked with carrying a load that’s meant for others. They’re part of lineups on the floor that haven’t played together extensively, or in some cases at all.

7. The lack of time together makes things more difficult. Due to injuries the Wolves have had to operate like a team holding a training camp on the fly, only with limited practice time to put it together. The defense can suffer at times – partly due to communication – as it did in the second half Sunday.

8. The Jazz scored 72 points in the second half, on 71.7 (!!) percent shooting from the floor, including an even 50 percent from behind the 3-point line.

9. “We need to communicate better,” Andrew Wiggins said. “They ran that pick-and-roll, that stack play, and I felt like that gave us some problems. We have two days to get it right before our next game. We have to fix it.”

10. The lack of communication was a constant theme in the locker room after the loss. It’s a tough thing to do at times even for lineups that spend a great deal of time together.

When the group on the floor is thrown together out of necessity, it becomes even more of a struggle.

11. “Communication. We got hurt in pick-and-roll today; last game, too,” Okogie said. “We have to communicate and have each other’s back.

12. “Communication is always tough, especially when fatigue hits and everything moves so fast. We have to figure it out.”

13. It’s an uphill battle right now for the Wolves, and the only elixir for this is time. Getting any one of the injured point guards back on the floor will help ease the load on Bayless, and having a healthy Covington on the floor should do wonders for the defense. Until then, the more time the Wolves spend like this should be looked at as an opportunity to gradually improve.

14. On the bright side for the Wolves, Wiggins showed up again. He led all scorers with 35 points on a relatively efficient 13-of-23 from the floor and 3-of-8 from three. He was able to attack the rim despite Utah’s Rudy Gobert – one of, if not the best rim-protector in the NBA – patrolling the paint.

15. Since Ryan Saunders took over the coaching job on an interim basis Wiggins has improved. In the 36 games he played this season under Tom Thibodeau he averaged 17.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Since the coaching change Wiggins has averaged 21 points and seven rebounds per contest.

16. Yes, there have still been games where Wiggins hasn’t shown up, but those definitely have been less often under Saunders. It’s still too early to say Wiggins has turned the corner but it’s realistic to say that he’s turned a corner.

17. Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns did what they were supposed to do on Sunday. When nights like this one are what the Wolves would love to see in terms of production from that pairing on a regular basis. Towns went up against one of the best defensive centers in the league in Gobert and scored 22 points and collected six rebounds. The Jazz routinely forced the ball out of his hands, and he handled it well.

18. Nights like Sunday against the Jazz are the vision the Wolves should have for those two, but that vision also needs to include a much healthier supporting cast if it’s going to be a positive one.

19. The Wolves get back in action on Wednesday night at Target Center against the Memphis Grizzlies. Talk to you then.