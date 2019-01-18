Last Shots: On Towns’ foul trouble, the final possession, and must-win games

MINNEAPOLIS – Nineteen quick thoughts for the 19 minutes played by Anthony Tolliver in Friday night’s 116-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center.

1. With 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Wolves down 112-109, Karl-Anthony Towns stood up on the bench and gave encouragement to his team as San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge committed an offensive foul.

2. The irony in that moment is the reason Towns was standing up applauding Aldridge’s foul was that he was on the bench thanks to his own issues with rules, committing six fouls and disqualifying himself from the game.

3. “We’re a ‘no excuse team,’” interim coach Ryan Saunders said after the loss. “We made our own mistakes at times. We had opportunities to win. There’s nothing on the officials.”

4. Saunders is partly right here. The officials weren’t good all night on Friday at Target Center. But they weren’t good in the sense that both teams felt it. The Spurs had calls – just like the Wolves – that went against them. Unlike the Wolves, San Antonio was able to overcome it.

5. The biggest issue – and this isn’t exactly a new issue – is that the Wolves cannot seem to keep Towns on the floor in this type of game. It’s not a matter of talent – Towns was certainly the best player in Friday night’s contest – but rather a matter of restraint.

6. https://twitter.com/DaneMooreNBA/status/1086482541534691328

7. That’s an issue. There’s nothing – other than maybe Joel Embiid on Tuesday night – that prevents Towns from dominating games quite like the whistle of an official. It throws him off his game, and it prevents the Wolves from establishing any sort of rhythm offensively.

8. When the third quarter started the Wolves attempted to force-feed Towns to try and get into some sort of offensive flow. He took the first three shots of the quarter – knocking down the first two and having the third blocked – before picking up a foul on the defensive end and then an offensive foul on the fourth possession of the quarter.

9. Boom. Just like that Towns was exiled to the bench for the remainder of the third quarter with four fouls. That’s far from a recipe for success for Minnesota. Despite the fact they opened up a 10-point lead, it quickly evaporated, and the Wolves found themselves unable to turn to their best player.

10. If the Wolves are going to go on any sort of run, that cannot continue to be the case. Their upcoming schedule is relatively favorable, but this team hasn’t shown lately that they can take care of business. They laid down against the Sixers and lost a very winnable game against the Spurs – sans DeMar DeRozan – on Friday. It’s understandable to not believe that they might rip off six wins in seven games, or something similar.

11. It’s fair to question if the Wolves have the toughness to put this together at a time like this. Tuesday was as embarrassing as it gets, and Friday was better, but not good enough. How many teams in the NBA that have two players under maximum contracts would be comfortable with a player on a veteran’s minimum deal taking a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer. Outside of the Wolves, it’s awfully tough to name one.

12. “There were a couple of different options off of that and we knew they were going to protect the three-point line,” Saunders said. “We were comfortable with Derrick.”

13. That’s not a dig at Derrick Rose, either. He was the biggest reason that this game was winnable for the Wolves. After a rough start he was masterful in the fourth quarter, mustering just enough to keep the game in reach at the end.

14. It means that Towns and Wiggins aren’t doing enough. Towns can’t do anything from the bench after fouling out, and Wiggins comes and goes. He was ripped on ESPN’s telecast of the game for being too aloof offensively. It’s hard to argue with anything negative said about him right now, even for the staunchest of Wiggins supporters.

15. “We had a 10-point lead, we didn’t close out the show,” Towns said. “We didn’t do what we needed to do to come out with the win. That’s the disappointing thing about tonight. That’s the next step about the maturation of our team. Great teams, they get a lead, especially a double-digit lead, and they hold on to it or at least build on it.”

16. This team doesn’t have much time to continue the maturation process. It’s getting relatively close to ‘now or never’ for this group of Wolves. The trade deadline is 20 days away, and the Wolves are teetering in the middle of being buyers or sellers.

17. “Next game we have to start,” Jeff Teague said when asked if this team needs to figure things out quickly. “It’s a must-win for us.”

18. It’s often hyperbole to say that any game in the month of January is a ‘must-win’ but the upcoming slate is looking awfully close to that. This group of games leading up to NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 7 should decide whether the Wolves will be playing ‘must-win’ games or ‘must-lose’ games down the stretch.

19. The Wolves get back in action on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns at Target Center. Talk to you then.